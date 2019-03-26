Property damaged in stepson's rampage

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for maliciously damaging his stepmother's property claiming it is his inheritance.Mncedisi Mpofu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi and pleaded guilty to a malicious damage to property charge. He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentence.Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Mpofu committed the crime when his stepmother, Ms Virginia Gumbi (41), had gone to church."On March 23 this year at around 6PM, Ms Gumbi had gone to church for an all night prayer leaving her stepson and her daughter at home."At around 7PM, the daughter went to sleep while Mpofu was away and she locked the doors before sleeping," he said.The court heard how at around 8PM Mpofu returned home and his younger sister opened the door for him.She asked him to be quiet because he was making noise and they exchanged harsh words. Mpofu left the house for about 30 minutes and came back with his other relative from his father's side who told his sister the property in the house belonged to Mpofu.Mr Mageza said Mpofu pushed a room divider which had 16 dinner plates, 12 coffee mugs and a 14 inch television set. The plates, mugs and the television were damaged."He also damaged an electricity meter box and went on to pour hot ash in the sitting room, burning sofas," he said.The value of the damaged property is $800.