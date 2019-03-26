Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Politburo meets today for its 327th Ordinary Session while its Central Committee is convening on Friday at the party headquarters.ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement issued yesterday."The Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all the members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on the 28th March 2019 at the party headquarters commencing 10:00 hours," he said."Consequently, the party's Central Committee will convene on Friday 29th March, 2019 at the same venue and all members are advised to attend.The statement did not indicate the agenda of the meeting.