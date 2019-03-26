Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Politburo meets today for its 327th Ordinary Session while its Central Committee is convening on Friday at the party headquarters.

ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement issued yesterday.

"The Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all the members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on the 28th March 2019 at the party headquarters commencing 10:00 hours," he said.

"Consequently, the party's Central Committee will convene on Friday 29th March, 2019 at the same venue and all members are advised to attend.

The statement did not indicate the agenda of the meeting.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

1 min ago | 1 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

3 mins ago | 0 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

5 mins ago | 3 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

6 mins ago | 4 Views

New Twist in NATPHARM boss trial

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso ready for new season

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

8 mins ago | 5 Views

School accommodates Idai-affected pupils

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Cholera complicates Cyclone Idai emergency in Mozambique

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Govt releases $100m for Cyclone Idai

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

11 mins ago | 7 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Zifa still reconciling figures

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Nust to identify cyclone victims

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

16 mins ago | 11 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

44 mins ago | 25 Views

Bosso trio cleared

44 mins ago | 14 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

48 mins ago | 29 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

49 mins ago | 35 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

49 mins ago | 20 Views

Call to monitor hospital drug stocks

50 mins ago | 16 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

50 mins ago | 19 Views

Exchange liberalisation right step: ICAZ

51 mins ago | 9 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

60 mins ago | 33 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Call for Zimbabwe banks to embrace digital technologies

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 743 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

5 hrs ago | 2654 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days