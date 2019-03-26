Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
The Opposition Movement for Democratic Change has expressed concern over reports that Zimbabweans living in South Africa are being attacked by local South Africans in fresh xenophobic attacks.

The National Spokesperson of MDC Jacob Mafume said, "The MDC is concerned with the upsurge of xenophobic attacks on foreign Nationals in South Africa particularly Zimbabweans. We note immigration issues have become an electoral issue both on the domestic and foreign policy."

Mafume appealed to South African to have sympathy for Zimbabwe which is still mourning victims of Cyclone Idai.

"Our party…appeals to the conscience of South Africans particularly those in positions of authority considering our country is still mourning deaths of citizens who perished in the recent cyclone. Our nation cannot bear the pain of losing more lives in xenophobic attacks. We specifically urge those on the campaign trail to be careful when dealing with the issues that can raise emotions and tension."`

Reports from South Africa indicate three people have been confirmed dead due to the attacks while hundreds have been displaced especially in the KwaZulu Natal Province.

The attacks come after the ruling African National Congress and the Opposition Democratic Alliance have been making inflammatory statements against foreigners during their campaign speeches.

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa made a warning shot against foreigners which led to the residents and police in Mpumalanga Province to go after foreign-owned shops and raid them.  

"This is why the MDC has consistently encouraged the South African government to take ownership of the Zimbabwean crisis particularly facilitating dialogue to end the ongoing political and socio-economic crisis," Mafume added.

"Dialogue based on the five-point plan outlined by President Chamisa will bring about sustainable reform and set Zimbabwe on a path to recovery.

"Finally, the MDC urges the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa to be proactive in ensuring the safety of Zimbabweans in South Africa."




Source - Byo24News

