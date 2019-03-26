Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE International Organisation of Migration (IOM) in Zimbabwe has pegged the Cyclone Idai-induced floods death toll at over 560, with 261 deaths recorded in Manicaland and about 300 bodies discovered on the Indian Ocean coast in neighbouring Mozambique.

The bodies are believed to have been washed into Mozambique from Zimbabwe.

In a report released on Monday, the IOM put the death toll in Manicaland alone at 261 and the number of buried people at 177 across Manicaland province, with the majority buried in Chimanimani.

The organisation reported that 500 people were still missing in Rusitu Valley.

"(The) death toll has reached 261 in Manicaland, with Chimanimani recoding the highest number of deaths, and over 200 people are reported injured in Chimanimani and Chipinge.
More than 300 bodies found in Mozambique on the coast of the Indian Ocean are suspected to have been from Chimanimani-Rusitu Rivers. One-hundred and seventy-seven people have been buried in: Buhera (1), Chimanimani (165), Chipinge (6), Makoni (1) and Mutare Rural (4). One-hundred and eighty-five body bags have been received from the national Civil Protection Committee (CPC)," the report read.

The organisation said 16 000 households needed shelter and non-food items, with Chimanimani and Mutare topping the list with 8 000 and 4 000 respectively, Chipinge 3 000 and Buhera 1 000.

"IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix is on the ground to verify and generate accurate numbers of affected population and their life-saving needs. More than 500 people are still missing in Rusitu Valley in Chimanimani. District rescue efforts are still hampered by damaged roads," the organisation said.

It said 80 people had been airlifted to medical centres in Chimanimani, Mutambara and Mutare provincial hospitals and access to the most affected areas of Chimanimani was still a challenge.

A makeshift bridge has been constructed to access Kopa and Chimanimani town from Chipinge via Mafusire High School, which was reportedly accessible with 4X4 vehicles only.
The death toll reported by the organisation may have since risen given that more bodies are still being retrieved at Kopa.

Two days ago, the body of a suspected 12-year-old boy was recovered under debris at Ngangu township.

Zimbabwe has also turned to South Africa for sniffer dogs to help in retrieval operations as local canines are not trained to search for corpses.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Show me your breasts!?

1 min ago | 0 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

34 mins ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

35 mins ago | 73 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

35 mins ago | 371 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

36 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

38 mins ago | 53 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

40 mins ago | 91 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

57 mins ago | 40 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

58 mins ago | 65 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

59 mins ago | 264 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

60 mins ago | 150 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

1 hr ago | 157 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

1 hr ago | 219 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

1 hr ago | 144 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

1 hr ago | 79 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

1 hr ago | 136 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 330 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

8 hrs ago | 7568 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

8 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

8 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

9 hrs ago | 2194 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

9 hrs ago | 718 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

9 hrs ago | 732 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

9 hrs ago | 443 Views

Bosso ready for new season

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

9 hrs ago | 436 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

10 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

10 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

12 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 906 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days