Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 19-YEAR-OLD Kezi man has been dragged to court over allegations of fatally stabbing his neighbour.

Ashton Ncube was last week not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Kezi magistrate Arafat Khozanai. He was remanded in custody to April 1 for routine remand.

He was advised to seek legal representation of his own choice and to apply for bail pending trial at the High Court.

Prosecutor Smart Tafireyi told the court that on March 12 this year, Ncube was walking from Maphisa business centre with the now deceased Nkosikhona Ncube.
It is alleged that the accused stabbed Nkosikhona once on the head over an undisclosed dispute.

Nkosikhona died on March 14 at Maphisa Hospital where he had been hospitalised. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Ncube's arrest

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days