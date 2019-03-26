ZIBF calls for papers ahead of this year's book fair

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE International Book Fair (ZIBF) interim chairman Jasper Maenzanise yesterday said this year's edition of the book fete will present stakeholders an opportunity to celebrate the milestone achieved in the book industry despite a plethora of challenges it faced.In a statement calling for papers to be presented at the book fair scheduled for July 29 to August 2 under the theme: Footprints of the Book: Milestone & Opportunities, Maenzanise said the tendency over the years has been to mourn over challenges afflicting the industry without celebrating the milestones."It is the association's submission that a theme such as Footprints of the Book: Milestones & Opportunities, would give ZIBF an opportunity to look back and identify what stakeholders think are the milestones achieved so far, celebrate them as well as point out clearly how and where each milestone was achieved and what opportunities should be exploited to bring back the renaissance," he said.Maenzanise said traditionally, the fair had tended to dwell on the effects of writing, publishing, piracy and reading culture, among others.He said it was important to revisit the glory years of the 1980s and explore the successes that saw the rising of writing griots such as Dambudzo Marechera (now late), Charles (late) and David Mungoshi, Barbara Nkala, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Yvonne Vera, Virginia Phiri, Chenjerai Hove, Musaemura Zimunya and Shimmer Chinodya.He said interested presenters should submit innovative topics and abstracts centred on the theme, with sub-themes including the mutation and evolution of the book, ICT and the virtual library, indigenous knowledge and innovation, evaluating the economic contributions and impact of the bookselling sector, social media and e-publishing, creating synergies in the book industry and intellectual property, copyright and piracy issues."Abstracts of not more than 500 words and word-processed in Times New Roman script with 1.15 line spacing should be submitted by April 15, 2019 by email to events@zibfa.org.zw with a copy to zibfa@yahoo.com," he said."The abstracts will be reviewed by experts and authors of selected abstracts will be notified by April 30, 2019. Presenters should submit the full papers and powerpoint presentations of the full paper by May 31, 2019. Power-point presentations are required and must summarise the full paper in bullet form and should enable presenters to speak to the paper within the allotted time. However, those that must read the paper should summarise it and present within the allotted time," he said.