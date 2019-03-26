Latest News Editor's Choice


Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MUSICIAN and Red Cross humanitarian ambassador Alick Macheso yesterday castigated people accused of stealing food aid meant for survivors of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani and parts of Masvingo.

Speaking at the handover of four tonnes of maize donated by Moonlight Funeral Services, Macheso expressed great distress at the practice.

"No one should be tempted to take the donations for themselves. We are in this together as one nation," said the musician.

Macheso said any form of assistance was welcome to ease the burden of the stranded families.

"This is a time of mourning. We used to witness such catastrophes in other countries but now that we are in it, we need to be there for our brothers and sisters in the affected areas," he said.

The musician said their mandate as humanitarians was to offer assistance, adding that it was heart-warming that most of the donations were being mobilised locally.

"People usually wait for external help, but we are doing it internally. My gratitude to all who are giving towards this worthy cause," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Moonlight director Chomi Makina said aid was not based on political affiliation.

"We are not looking at political affiliation when giving aid because it's meant for all who need it. We have come up with this donation in the spirit of mourning as well as helping the survivors," he said.

Makina said the harrowing stories from the affected areas galvanised them into action.

Meanwhile, the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation also made a donation of foodstuffs and clothes to the cyclone victims.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days