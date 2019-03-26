Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says US$45 million has been traded over the past three weeks of the interbank forex market, a 25% increase in the average weekly trades compared to last month.

"We have noticed a significant improvement since the launch of the interbank forex platform, with trades amounting to US$45 million over the past three weeks," Mangudya told NewsDay yesterday.

Last month, the RBZ made the local currency legal tender and created an official foreign currency exchange market to enable companies to easily buy foreign currency from willing sellers due to acute foreign currency shortages in the market.

But fearing major economic shocks, the RBZ put an official rate of RTGS$2,5:US$1 that has since devalued to a current average of RTGS$3,05:US$1.

While the creation of this platform has been lauded, controlled rates differed from the parallel market pegged at the current RTGS$4,20:US$1 and rising, thereby attracting more sellers than the official forex market.

As a result, the parallel market has been outpacing the official forex market by about 52%, throwing doubt to Mangudya's plan of striking an "equilibrium" between the two rates.

"We are in a transition towards a sustainable equilibrium of the interbank forex market. Rome was not built in a day," Mangudya said at the launch of the interbank forex market.

Mangudya is hoping that since the tobacco selling season opened last Wednesday, tobacco export proceeds would be injected into the forex market.

However, early indications are this will not be the case as tobacco merchants have suspended purchases and the central bank has reneged on allowing a 50% retention of tobacco export proceeds, thus scaring farmers away.

This is seen in the fact that trade dipped during the first two days of the tobacco buying season compared to the comparative 2018 period.

"The tobacco auction floors only opened on Wednesday last week and it's premature to say there is a decreased tobacco volume even before the season begins. Negativity won't take us anywhere as a country,"the RBZ governor said.

According to sources at the Banker's Association of Zimbabwe, the honest truth is "that there have been more buyers than sellers of foreign currency since the introduction of the inter-bank trading platform".

Even looking at the official figures themselves, on March 6 in an interview with Bloomberg while visiting the United States, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said US$7,5 million had been traded in the first week on the interbank forex market.

But on March 11, Mangudya told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committees on Public Accounts Budget, Finance and Economic Development that it was US$12 million.

This confusion raises doubt on the success of the forex market.

There have been reports of frosty relations between Ncube and Mangudya over the direction the country was supposed to take despite the former being the boss.

"There seems to be some restrictions on the interbank market which the Reserve Bank seems to be placing on banks in terms of their ability to freely trade the foreign exchange.
I am not quite sure. I have not seen any regulations, I think, but if you look at the RBZ directive (RBZ Directive to Authorised Dealers, RU 28/2019) it is very clear in paragraph 2.2 willing buyer/seller," economist Ashok Chakravarti said.

"So, I am not quite sure why banks are not trading as a willing buyer/seller market. What is the problem? I myself I'm not clear. I mean if I want to sell the US dollar at RTGS$3,5 and someone wants to buy at RTGS$3,5 than according to the RBZ directive, the bank must facilitate the transaction.

"Sellers want to trade at rates which are slightly higher than what seems to be offered in the banking system, but it is not for the banks to fix the rate."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Show me your breasts!?

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

36 mins ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

37 mins ago | 85 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

37 mins ago | 421 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

38 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

41 mins ago | 60 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

43 mins ago | 106 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

60 mins ago | 43 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

1 hr ago | 160 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

1 hr ago | 224 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

1 hr ago | 147 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

1 hr ago | 114 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

1 hr ago | 82 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

1 hr ago | 141 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 344 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

9 hrs ago | 7601 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

9 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

9 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

9 hrs ago | 2197 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

9 hrs ago | 1063 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

9 hrs ago | 738 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bosso ready for new season

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

9 hrs ago | 1183 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

9 hrs ago | 438 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

12 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 909 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

13 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days