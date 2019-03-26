Men in court over jealous rage murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Chiweshe men have been arrested for allegedly killing their neighbour in a fit of jealous rage.Dominic Nyandoro(38) and Last Matius (29) reportedly accused Allen Mudimu (38) of sleeping with Nyandoro's ex-wife Nyaradzo Mudzonga (31) before storming his house armed with an axe last Thursday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident."We are investigating a murder case in Chiweshe where the two accused persons Nyandoro and Matius stormed Mudimu's house and broke his door using an axe. The two allegedly dragged Mudimu out and severely assaulted him all over the body using (wood) logs until his health deteriorated and he eventually succumbed to the injuries," Mundembe said.Ward nine councillor John Mudzonga told NewsDay that the suspects visited his homestead to inform him of their assault plan before committing the alleged crime."The two suspects came to my house on Thursday night and told me that the now deceased Mudimu was sleeping with Nyandoro's ex-wife. Nyandoro vowed to discipline the now deceased. I told them not to take the law into their own hands, but they did not listen to me though they pretended to have taken heed before going to accomplish their mission," Mudzonga said.It is further alleged that the now deceased was having marital problems with his wife Zvisineyi Shonhiwa who decided to sleep in the kitchen on the fateful day.When Nyandoro and Matius broke into Mudimu's bedroom, they found him sleeping alone. They allegedly dragged him out before assaulting him at his friend Manase Manase's house.Shonhiwa was monitoring their moves at a distance and upon arrival Mudimu became unconscious.The duo tried to render first aid, but to no avail before fleeing. Shonhiwa alerted Clayton Bhurawayo who escorted her to file a police report at Chombira police station.A manhunt was conducted by the police, leading to the accused's arrest.