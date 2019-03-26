Latest News Editor's Choice


Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A CHIPINGE man, who survived the Cyclone Idai-induced floods, is battling for life in Chiredzi District Hospital after he was brutally assaulted by a South Africa-based man who accused him of bedding his wife.

Josiah Altyson Sithole (age unknown) of Chinyamukwakwa village in Chipinge was brutally attacked by Maxwell Masonga (32) who had come from South Africa to check on his family in the wake of the floods.

This was revealed yesterday at the initial appearance of Masonga before Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware. Masonga is facing assault charges and was remanded in custody to April 8 as the State awaits Sithole's medical report.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that on March 20, Masonga arrived home from South Africa where he is based after the floods hit their village.

On arrival, he was tipped off that Sithole was bedding his wife.

Masonga confronted Sithole who denied having an affair with his wife.

He then allegedly struck Sithole with a brick on the head and face several times.

Sithole was rushed to St Peter's Hospital and later transferred to Chiredzi District Hospital.

Source - newsday

