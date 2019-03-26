Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Education Amendment Bill mandates school heads to craft a disciplinary policy for learners at their respective institutions, but corporal punishment remains outlawed, government has said.

In a Bill published in the Government Gazette of February 15, 2019, government seeks to amend the Education Act [Chapter 25:04].

Corporal punishment was ruled unconstitutional in 2015 after High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba said the practice was in contravention of some sections of the country's laws.

Justice David Mangota also outlawed corporal punishment on children by teachers, parents and guardians.

The ban on corporal punishment at home or school divides public opinion for and against the practice, and draws emotive responses from either divide.

The Education Amendment Bill upholds the ban on corporal punishment and mandates school heads to come up with disciplinary measures at their respective institutions for approval by the ministry.

The Bill partly reads: "The Principal Act is amended by the insertion of the following sections after section 68 — 68A Pupil discipline; (1) The responsible authority of every school shall draw up a disciplinary policy for the school in accordance with standards set out in regulations prescribed by the minister for the purpose.

"2) The regulations and any disciplinary policy shall — (a) not permit any treatment which (i) does not respect the human dignity of a pupil; or (ii) amounts to physical or psychological torture, or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; (b) prescribe the manner in which any punishment may be administered.

"(3) Disciplinary measures must be moderate, reasonable and proportionate in the light of the conduct, age, sex, health and circumstances of the pupil concerned and the best interests of the child shall be paramount.

"(4) No pupil may be suspended from school without first being granted a reasonable opportunity, with the support of his or her parents, to make representations with respect to the proposed suspension.

"(5) Under no circumstance is a teacher allowed to beat a child."

Cabinet approved the Bill in November last year to promote equitable development of schools across all regions, the learning of local languages, and guarantee rights of learners.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Show me your breasts!?

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

38 mins ago | 181 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

39 mins ago | 91 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

40 mins ago | 450 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

40 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

43 mins ago | 70 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

45 mins ago | 116 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

1 hr ago | 166 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

1 hr ago | 167 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

1 hr ago | 227 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

1 hr ago | 149 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 350 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

9 hrs ago | 7634 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

9 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

9 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

9 hrs ago | 2203 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

9 hrs ago | 722 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

9 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

9 hrs ago | 745 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso ready for new season

9 hrs ago | 255 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

9 hrs ago | 461 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

9 hrs ago | 443 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 971 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

12 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 912 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

13 hrs ago | 1044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days