Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The trial of former members of a commission that ran Harare City Council between 2006 and 2008, who are jointly charged for corruptly awarding Augur Investments a contract, failed to kick off on Tuesday after defence lawyers were said to be unavailable.

The ex-officials, Sekesai Makwavarara, Michael Mahachi and former town clerk Tendayi Mahachi appeared before magistrate Elijah Makomo, who postponed the matter to April 16 for trial.

Tendayi's lawyer Wilson Manase was said to be in Chimanimani attending to Cyclone Idai issues.

Allegations are that sometime in 2007, City of Harare planned to construct and upgrade Airport Road and on June 22, 2007, Makwavarara allegedly connived with Tendayi and Michael, who are already in remand in connection with this matter, and corruptly caused the City of Harare to enter into a memorandum of agreement with Augur Investments without following tender procedures.

It is alleged that Makwavarara and her co-accused signed the said memorandum of understanding (MoU) representing the City of Harare, while Augur Investments was represented by Olexander Sheremet.

Makwavarara and Tendayi, who by then was the capital's town clerk, represented City of Harare.

The State alleges that on September 4, 2007, Makwavarara and her accomplices entered into a shareholders agreement and MoU on May 21, 2008, with Augur Investments, a foreign company purportedly based in Ukraine.

The agreements were for the construction and upgrading of Airport Road at a cost of $80 million.

According to the agreements, Augur Investments was to fund and provide the expertise for the project, whereas the City of Harare was to cede pieces of land to the company.
The project was allegedly divided into four phases and was to be completed in 2010.

The shareholders agreed that the title deeds of the land were to be held in trust by Messrs Coghlan Welsh and Guest pending transfer upon completion and certification of work done.

It, however, later turned out that Augur Investments was not registered in Zimbabwe under the Companies Act and under the Zimbabwe Investment Authority at the time of the agreement.

The company was later registered in 2010 after the lifespan of the alleged contract had expired.

This made the engagement of Augur Investments by the accused persons a violation of the Urban Councils Act, which provides for service providers and tenders by local authority.
Augur Investments did not complete the project due to lack of capacity to handle a project of such magnitude.

The project was later taken over by the government through the Department of Roads and financed by Zimbabwe National Road Administration.

Due to their actions, the State alleges that the City of Harare was prejudiced of $80 million, being the value of land measuring 107 572 hectares, which was transferred to Augur Investments.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

1 min ago | 1 Views

Show me your breasts!?

6 mins ago | 15 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

38 mins ago | 175 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

39 mins ago | 89 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

39 mins ago | 448 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

40 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

42 mins ago | 70 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

44 mins ago | 115 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

1 hr ago | 166 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

1 hr ago | 167 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

1 hr ago | 227 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

1 hr ago | 149 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

1 hr ago | 145 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 349 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

9 hrs ago | 7628 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

9 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

9 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

9 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

9 hrs ago | 2203 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

9 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

9 hrs ago | 744 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso ready for new season

9 hrs ago | 255 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

9 hrs ago | 438 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

9 hrs ago | 458 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

10 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

10 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

10 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

12 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 912 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

13 hrs ago | 1044 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days