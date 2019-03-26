Nostro balances rise to $700 million

News / National

by Staff reporter

Total deposits in Zimbabwe hit $9.2 billion in the first week of March, comprising $700m hard currency, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, George Guvamatanga has said.Of the deposits, $4 billion is borrowing, $3 billion is in Treasury bills and $1 billion under the central bank savings bond.This leaves $2 billion to pay utilities, buy forex and shares, Guvamatanga said on Tuesday.