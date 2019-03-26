Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Council is mulling raising service charges for water, refuse collection and leases by up to 42 percent to help balance its books.

This flies in the face of the MDC-run municipality's pledge to protect ratepayers against arbitrary increases, in line with the opposition party's 2018 election manifesto.

Residents should brace for a spike in rates after the city council revealed plans to increase the total budget citing macro-economic pressures.

With residents owing close to $100 million to council, the move is likely to worsen the burden despite endorsement by some stakeholders during yesterday's consultative meeting.

In the proposed budget, council has set a revenue budget of $116,6 million up from this year's figure of $104,5 million. Capital expenditure for 2019 has also been proposed at $95,9 million up from the current figure of $48 million.

Council director of finance, Mr Kimpton Ndimande, told stakeholders at the budget consultative meeting held at a local hotel, that the proposed budget increase was informed by the macro-economic factors.

Mr Ndimande said local authorities across the country were generally performing poorly with most of them technically insolvent because of reduced revenue inflows.

As part of the capital projects for next year, BCC plans to construct a clinic in Cowdray Park. The local authority also hopes to continue improving service delivery through the provision of clean water and improved sewer reticulation system, among others.

Stakeholders among them captains of industry and the academia from Bulawayo did not object the proposed budget. They urged the local authority to allow companies whose factories were lying idle to house potential investors with a view to promote investment in the city.

It was also highlighted that the council should give first preference to local firms when tendering some of its projects.

Source - Daily News

