Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has said it is probing why its national spokesperson Linda Masarira was pictured wearing Zanu-PF regalia.All registered political parties in Zimbabwe have paraphernalia that contain symbols and colours which identify them distinctively and also undoubtedly help in many ways to enhance their respective political campaigns across the length and breadth of the country.After pictures of her wearing Zanu-PF regalia at what appeared to be a traditional marriage ceremony went viral on facebook early this week Masarira says she is shocked at the level of intolerance in the country."I am shocked by the depths of political intolerance shown by some Zimbabweans…the way that most people, especially from the opposition major in trivial issues, leaves a lot to be desired," Masarira told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday.