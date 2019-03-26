Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Exiled Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says 1 July should be declared a national holiday in honour of the late Vice President of the country who passed on in 1999."On 1 July, it will be 20 years since Father Zimbabwe's death. It's biblical that a good name is better than fine perfume & the day of death better than the day of birth." Prof. Moyo posted on Twitter. "To honour his contribution and stature, 1 July should be a national holiday: JOSHUA NKOMO DAY!"The suggestion by Prof. Moyo seems to have been accepted with mixed feelings with others saying the country already has a Heroes Day hence there is no need for a separate day while others said it will be an honour to have a Father Zimbabwe Day.Nkomo died of prostate cancer on 1 July 1999 at the age of 82 at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. He was declared a national hero and buried at the national shrine.Joshua Nkomo founded the National Democratic Party (NDP) and in 1960. The NDP was banned by the white minority government and it was subsequently replaced by the Zimbabwe African Peoples Union (ZAPU), also founded by Nkomo, in 1962.After Independence Nkomo was a victim of civil unrest that was unleashed by a special brigade called the Fifth Brigade that killed close to 20 000 of Nkomo's supporters.He fled to the United Kingdom after the brigade killed people at his house in Pelandaba.He returned back to the country to sign a negotiated Unity Accord with Robert Mugabe which made him the Vice President of the country from 1987 till his death.