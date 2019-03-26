Latest News Editor's Choice


Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

by Mandla Ndlovu
The National Airline Air Zimbabwe has announced discounted rates on selected routes to celebrate reaching a milestone of 5 000 followers on Twitter.

"We're on 5000 followers on our Twitter platform and we want to say thank you to all our followers with extensions on our baggage deal and discounts on our USD and RTGS Prices! Buy now before it ends or seats fill up." Air Zimbabwe said.


The National Airline has been on a robust marketing strategy after reports that it has only 1 aeroplane which has a technical fault.

The discounted prices are:

Hre-Jhb_Hre:  USD 363.57

Byo-Jhb-Byo:  USD 363. 57

Hre-Byo-Hre:  USD 254. 55

Hre-Vfa-Hre: USD  260. 65




