Linda Masarira responds on being called a ZANU PF supporter

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
The Spokesperson of the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T Linda Masarira says she is unmoved by people who are accusing her of being a ZANU PF supporter and spreading her pictures on social media wearing a ZANU PF cloth.

Recently pictures of Masarira wearing a ZANU PF cloth with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's face flooded social media and was picked by some media houses.

"I am undisturbed by the sentiments being aired by those who chose to be disturbed or confused by my pictures. It is imperative to nurture a new culture of tolerance in our diversity, issue-based politics and unity in our diversity," Masarira said.

The firebrand gender activist said Zimbabweans must spend their time and energy doing other things than scrutinise her life.

"I implore my fellow social media countrymen to use the energy they have in labelling me a ZANUPF supporter wisely. That energy should be used to debate progressive national development issues and to seek solutions to the demise our nation is facing.

"At the end of the day, we are all one people and we should work towards rebuilding Zimbabwe and get rid of the political toxicity that has stalled meaningful sustainable economic and human development. There is a real need for a paradigm shift of mindsets."

Masararira said while party supporters are fighting each other, Party leaders dine and wine together in unity.

"Whilst the followers throw insults at each other, political party leaders mix &mingle, have coffee together and even have businesses together."



Source - Byo24News

