Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 secs ago | Views
Former the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa on Thursday retold the historic Wankie battle of 1967 where the ZPRA cadres combined with the UMkhonto we Sizwe soldiers waged a heroic battle against the Rhodesian forces.

The Wankie battle is one of the memorable events that is remembered in Sou5tyhn Africa and the cadres who perished during that period were given the highest honour.

Dumiso Dabengwa was addressing at the uMkhonto wesizwe Conference in Johannesburg alongside struggle veteran Moffat Hadebe.

Find below a snippet from his address:

Reconnaissance, Logistics, Operations and Training departments all went into overdrive to achieve their targeted date of August 1967. The choice of selecting a crossing point at the Zambezi River Gorge area, about ten kilometres from Victoria Falls entailed complications:

  1.    Climbing down the 90 metre distance by rope to the river.
  2.    Using three available canoes capable of carrying only two passengers.
  3.  Climbing up another 90 metre distance by rope onto the Rhodesian side.


This issue was debated at length but the Reconnaissance team would not be drawn to find another alternative. The operation strategy entailed that within one week after crossing, two ZPRA sections (6 to 8 men) would separate from the detachment with one to deploy permanently in the Wankie district and the other in Lupane district. These would remain springboards to provide support for future campaigns.

Similarly, when the detachment reached Southern Matabeleland another two ZPRA sections would support the MK cadres to cross the Limpopo and stay behind to redeploy in the Matopo and Gwanda South districts.

For the Wankie operations the Luthuli detachment was led by John Dube (Sotsha Ngwenya) deputised by Chris Hani also as the commissar.

In spite of some setbacks, the final combined meeting of the two parties and the military commanders approved August as the crossing date.

August 1, the setting down of the sun signalled the d-day for the Luthuli detachment. OR Tambo was there to raise the flag for the crossing to go ahead.

It took the whole night to cross about half the detachment of three platoons. At daybreak, everyone on both sides of the river had to take cover and rest until nightfall the following day.
On the following day, crossing resumed at night until early hours of the morning. Once the entire detachment had crossed, they were guided towards the main Victoria Falls to Wankie road by a few cadres selected from the reconnaissance team. As soon as they cleared from the Rhodesian side of the bank, two old men from Matetsi village, as arranged, drove a large flock of goats to cover the footprints of the detachment.

The two ZPRA sections were allowed to separate for deployment in Wankie and Lupane areas. Meanwhile the detachment proceeded and encamped in the Inyantuwe area on the 12th of August. The following day on the 13th, they had their first encounter with the Rhodesian forces, comprising a platoon made up of BSAP and RAR.

After Inyantuwe, they had a number of other major battles at Sinamathela, Tsholotsho and along the Natha and Tekwane river areas before they retreated into Botswana. The Botswana police arrested and had them imprisoned before deporting them back to Zambia.

For ZPRA the battle of Wankie was understandably the watershed in the history of Zimbabwe and South Africa's armed liberation struggles. The Luthuli detachment indomitable fighters proved the lie of invincibility of the Rhodesian and South African racist and apartheid regimes.

Chris Hani as commissar of the combined forces in the Luthuli detachment commented on the battle of Inyantuwe thus, "It was one of the battles they were engaged in that will probably go down in the history of MK military operations as one of the most heroic. Displaying outstanding heroism and sacrifice, they fought like lions and actually kept Smith's forces pinned down for the better part of the day".


The Rhodesian account of the same battle, "contact was made between the terrorists and a patrol led by senior officer Barry Tiffin at first light on the 13th August near Inyantuwe railway siding. The BSAP was pinned down and reinforcements were called for. After reinforcements had arrived and during the encounter, five ZPRA terrorists were killed and Tiffin was seriously injured. Two RAR were killed and three European and one African security force members were wounded".




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

46 mins ago | 13 Views

How to make the best out of your College Life

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Government stops licensing fuel dealers

1 hr ago | 643 Views

SA Home Affairs conducts door to door search for foreigners

2 hrs ago | 3525 Views

Linda Masarira responds on being called a ZANU PF supporter

3 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

3 hrs ago | 3520 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

4 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Show me your breasts!?

4 hrs ago | 3648 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 4030 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

5 hrs ago | 937 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

5 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

5 hrs ago | 952 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

5 hrs ago | 537 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 875 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

12 hrs ago | 9983 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

12 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

12 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

12 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

12 hrs ago | 2493 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

12 hrs ago | 797 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

12 hrs ago | 1215 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

13 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

13 hrs ago | 906 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

13 hrs ago | 576 Views

Bosso ready for new season

13 hrs ago | 343 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

13 hrs ago | 561 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

13 hrs ago | 1541 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

13 hrs ago | 570 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

13 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

13 hrs ago | 609 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

13 hrs ago | 579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days