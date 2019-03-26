Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prices of goods continue to go up

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Prices of mostly basic commodities have significantly gone up over the past month, with analysts blaming it on exchange rate developments. A survey by the Daily News yesterday showed that prices of basics have gone up by between 20 percent and 100 percent, thus overburdening the cash-strapped consumer.

For instance, a two-litre bottle of cooking oil, which was selling at around $7 has increased to $11, 49, while two kilogrammes (kg) of flour now retails at $7, 19 from $5, 45. A 2kg packet of rice has also gone up from $5, 70 to $6, 49, with a kg of salt fetching $1, 89 from $1.

The price of sugar has also gone up from $2 per 2kg to $5, 29 with 10kg of mealie-meal now going for $9, 99. Following the latest price increases, many are expecting the cost of living to shoot through the roof. In December last year, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe said the food basket had increased by 9, 7 percent from $211, 68 at the end of October 2018 to $232, 31 by end of November 2018.

This resulted in the cost of living for a family of six increasing from the end of October 2018 figure of $666, 93 to $697,76 by end of November, translating to an increase of $30, 83 or 4, 6 percent. Analysts said the price increases mirror the movement in the exchange rate following the announcement of the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) on February 20.

As part of his MPS, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya floated the local unit, which for a very long time had been trading at par against the United States dollar (USD). The liberalisation of the exchange rate, which brought relief to industry, saw the RTGS dollar trading at 2,5 against the USD before depreciating further.

"The price of commodities is a result of the interaction between supply and market demand. Price increases can be best described under two scenarios: when there is a surge in demand and if there is undersupply of commodities," said economist Kipson Gundani.

"In the Zimbabwean case, we discover that there is what we call pull-demand; there is a lot of liquidity in the market chasing too few goods. This is because since January, some companies have been adjusting their employees' salaries, which has increased the buying power against disrupted production," he said.

Due to low levels of production, retailers have been forced to import most basic goods that range from cooking oil, soap and wheat for bread, bringing in the yesteryear memories of the 2008 hyper-inflationary period, where government had to introduce price control measures.  During the period, inflation in Zimbabwe was estimated at 500 billion percent.

Gundani said in the current situation price controls will not be ideal.

"Price controls do not work in practice and theory. There is need to address the supply side constraints to ensure industries produce and the market then sets its own prices," he said.

President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Denford Mutashu said there was price madness in the market, adding price controls will be bad news for the country, considering the precedent set during the 2007/8 era. He also said there was need for the country to produce more than what the market requires in order to curtail high demand for too few goods.

"The economy came to its knees after price controls that were not thought out. Price controls do not and will never work the much they have failed dismally in the past. One of the few solutions to price escalation is to produce more than what the market requires forcing supply to outstrip demand.

"The economy is not producing and conditions under which production is taking place ought to improve also. But the general pricing in the economy resembles madness in some cases.

"A vehicle tyre costs US$110 yet same is selling at R750 across the Limpopo.  

Most of the high prices resemble greed bordering on fictitious costing models adopted at dollarisation," Mutashu said.

The Zimbabwean economy continues to face challenges owing to low production levels as well as inflation and high black market exchange rates.

According to US economist Steve Hanke, Zimbabwe's inflation is 198 percent, which is however, three times more than the recorded official rate by local authorities. Former Finance minister in the government of national unity Tendai Biti, said the Monetary Policy Statement announced five weeks ago has failed to stabilise the exchange rates.

"It is now five weeks since the monetary policy was announced on February 20. During this period, as we foresaw market disequilibrium has increased with the parallel exchange rate firming up to 4, 5. The fixed exchange rate of 2, 5 has failed & foreign exchange shortage is huge," Biti wrote on Twitter.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matanga face jail

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Army foils Zanu-PF bigwigs attempts to muscle into Cyclone Idai aid

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

36 mins ago | 188 Views

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

1 hr ago | 45 Views

How to make the best out of your College Life

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Government stops licensing fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 998 Views

SA Home Affairs conducts door to door search for foreigners

2 hrs ago | 5658 Views

Linda Masarira responds on being called a ZANU PF supporter

3 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

4 hrs ago | 4167 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

4 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Show me your breasts!?

5 hrs ago | 3985 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 4299 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

5 hrs ago | 633 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

6 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

6 hrs ago | 649 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

6 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

6 hrs ago | 558 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

6 hrs ago | 578 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 919 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 3057 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

13 hrs ago | 10204 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

13 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

13 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

13 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

13 hrs ago | 2535 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

13 hrs ago | 808 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

13 hrs ago | 1228 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

13 hrs ago | 935 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bosso ready for new season

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

13 hrs ago | 1567 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

13 hrs ago | 588 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

13 hrs ago | 783 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days