Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe son-in-law's trial takes dramatic twist

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
The trial of former President Robert Mugabe's son-in law Simba Chikore took a dramatic twist yesterday after the State threatened to incarcerate its key witness who refused to answer questions citing privilege.

Chikore, who is jointly charged with a Simba Mutimbe, is accused of unlawfully detaining Zimbabwe Airways head of legal Bertha Zakeyo.

Allegations are that Chikore — married to Mugabe's daughter Bona —reportedly embarked on a purge of senior staff at Zimbabwe Airways he accused of being disloyal to the company.

According to Zakeyo, she received a letter from her boss Chikore, demanding that she responds to a battery of charges levelled against her. The charges included holding unsanctioned meetings outside the company premises and trading sensitive information.

She later received an e-mail from Chikore demanding that she writes a report detailing her dealings with unnamed external parties.

In a docket opened at Highlands Police Station, Zakeyo said Chikore — whom she accused of masquerading as a captain — kidnapped her for more than two hours and also denied her access to her lawyer, Phillipa Philips.

Prosecutor Mirirai Shumba yesterday called Philips to the stand but the lawyer made it clear she will not answer questions.

Philips previously wrote to the prosecutors saying she cannot testify against Chikore as they enjoy lawyer-client relationship.

"I have a relationship with both the complainant and accused. She is not my client and has never been.  "When I arrived at the premises, I was hoping to talk to both parties hoping the matter will not come to this," Philips said.

However, Philips refused to answer more questions, prompting Shumba to request to interview the witness as she was misinterpreting the lawyer-client privilege. "This witness is not prepared to answer any questions. In terms of the law, if she does not want to give evidence, she can be compelled to do so by incarceration."

Presiding magistrate Victoria Mashamba dismissed the State's request to interview Philips who had testified but ruled that lawyer-client privilege does not apply to Philips as the State does not require confidential information.

Following the ruling, Philips avoided answering questions and disowned a statement she made to the police which corroborated Zakeyo's version of events.

This prompted Shumba to apply that Philips be declared a hostile witness as she had deviated from her statement.

Mashamba granted the application, and the court discarded her testimony.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Masarira must explain Zanu-PF regalia picture

55 secs ago | 1 Views

Prices of goods continue to go up

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Matanga face jail

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Army foils Zanu-PF bigwigs attempts to muscle into Cyclone Idai aid

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

37 mins ago | 196 Views

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

1 hr ago | 46 Views

How to make the best out of your College Life

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Government stops licensing fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

SA Home Affairs conducts door to door search for foreigners

2 hrs ago | 5731 Views

Linda Masarira responds on being called a ZANU PF supporter

3 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

4 hrs ago | 4183 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Show me your breasts!?

5 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 3135 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

5 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 4306 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

6 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

6 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 3064 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

13 hrs ago | 10208 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

13 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

13 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

13 hrs ago | 2537 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

13 hrs ago | 808 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

13 hrs ago | 1229 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

13 hrs ago | 936 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bosso ready for new season

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

13 hrs ago | 580 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

13 hrs ago | 1568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days