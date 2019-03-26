Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare to rotate staff to curb bribe-taking

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
Harare City Council will start rotating its staff in the markets and the Environmental Patrol Units (EPU) after allegations of corruption and bribery were raised.

In ordinary council minutes, attention was drawn to how the community service department was mismanaging the informal sector.

This comes as council recently established the informal sector department that will solely manage the affairs of the growing sector in the city.

"Council queried why officials who worked and collected revenue at the markets were not rotated.  "Council also noted allegations that EPU members received and pocketed cash and were allegedly never rotated creating loopholes in the process," read part of the minutes.

"Council then enquired plans to plug the loopholes in revenue collection. It also pointed out that illegal market space barons pocketed market fees."

Allegations of corruption were levelled against the council employees who were being paid late. Mayor Herbert Gomba however, said even if they were getting paid on time, there was a propensity for bribe-taking which must be nipped in the bud.  

Gomba told a full council meeting that the employees in the markets and some municipal police were in the habit of warning offenders when a blitz was about to happen. "I know that there are employees who tell vendors and some of the illegal market operators to be ready when they are about to go on a blitz.

"Afterwards, they then demand bribes from individuals as protection money.  "Some of them get as much as $800 per week which is more than their salary. We need to start making sure that our employees are paid well to avoid these things otherwise we will not reach world class city status by 2025," he said.

According to the informal sector committee minutes, revenue from markets dropped last year amid inadequate funding for the informal sector projects. "Revenue collection from the informal sector or the period January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 amounted to $1,53 million.

"Revenue collection had declined by 23,39 percent during the year under review and this was attributed to political interference and allocation of market stalls to vendors and revenue collection and economic hardships resulting in traders failing to pay market fees to council due to sudden devaluation of the local currency," read part of the minutes.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe son-in-law's trial takes dramatic twist

41 secs ago | 1 Views

Masarira must explain Zanu-PF regalia picture

1 min ago | 4 Views

Prices of goods continue to go up

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Matanga face jail

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Army foils Zanu-PF bigwigs attempts to muscle into Cyclone Idai aid

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

37 mins ago | 198 Views

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

1 hr ago | 46 Views

How to make the best out of your College Life

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Government stops licensing fuel dealers

2 hrs ago | 1013 Views

SA Home Affairs conducts door to door search for foreigners

2 hrs ago | 5742 Views

Linda Masarira responds on being called a ZANU PF supporter

3 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

4 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

4 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Show me your breasts!?

5 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

5 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 4307 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

5 hrs ago | 634 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

6 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

6 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

6 hrs ago | 575 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

13 hrs ago | 10210 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

13 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

13 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

13 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

13 hrs ago | 2537 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

13 hrs ago | 808 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

13 hrs ago | 1229 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

13 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

13 hrs ago | 936 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Bosso ready for new season

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

13 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days