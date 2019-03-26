'Mnangagwa is on his way out'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Congratulations & well done to whoever or whatever is behind @MthuliNcube's newly found loud silence. He's conspicuously speaking less & less; with the wheels falling of & things falling apart as pfeexit begins to take root! pic.twitter.com/qTmEiaLsVQ — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 28, 2019

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has alleged that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on its way out after failing to solve the economic crisis bedevilling the country.Said Prof. Moyo, "Congratulations and well done to whoever or whatever is behind Mthuli Ncube's newly found loud silence. He is conspicuously speaking less and less with the wheels falling off and things falling apart as Pfeexit begins to take root."Pfeexit is a term Moyo coined which is similar to Britain's program to leave Europe called Brexit.Moyo is on record saying Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube will not last but will flee the country like his predecessor Dr Nkosana Moyo.When reminded about his statements Moyo said, "Is a Nkosana done overnight? Pfeexit = Mthuli Ncube's failure!"Since the ascendancy of Mnangagwa, there has been an increase in prices of basic commodities, shortage of fuel and foreign currency. The newly introduced currency called the RTGS$ has continuously lost value compared to the United States Dollar.Mnangagwa recently came under fire from Zimbabweans who accuse him of syphoning the country's purse through expensive trips when the country is suffering.