BREAKING: Court frees 'Baba Jukwa'

by Mandla Ndlovu

JUST IN: Zim court acquits freelance journalist @EdmundKudzayi represented by @obeyshava of @ZLHRLawyers after trial on charges of possessing a camouflage umbrella as defined in section 32 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act pic.twitter.com/HI0jMqorkj — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) March 28, 2019

A Harare magistrate has acquitted former Sunday Mail Editor Editor Kudzayi of contravening section 32 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act by possessing a camouflage umbrella.He was represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights."Acquitted and now a free man. Magistrate described umbrella charges as vague and embarrassing. Now working on a lawsuit against the errant ZNA member and his ZRP accomplices." Kudzayi said after being freed.Kudzayi was arrested in February after police stopped his vehicle at a roadblock and found a camouflage umbrella.He rose to fame in 2014 after he was arrested and accused of running the shadowy Baba Jukwa Facebook page that exposed ZANU PF internal fights.He was later acquitted of the charges and dismissed from his job at Zimpapers.