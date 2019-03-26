Woman mauled by dogs needs USD$ 25 000 for surgery

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Bulawayo South woman Cherish Muchengwa who was mauled by five dogs is in urgent need of Over $25 000 is needed for to undergo reconstructive surgery outside Zimbabwe.Appealing to the members of the Corporate sector Bulawayo South Member of Parliament Raj Modi said, "What is needed is to save her arms and limbs which require reconstructive. The surgery can only be done in South Africa or India."Therefore we are appealing for donations for her to fly outside the country for reconstructive surgery which will cost US$ 25 000 (over R 300 000) before we factor in travel costs. Any amount that you can share will be greatly appreciated."Read the below letter for more details on how to send the money