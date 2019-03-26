Zimbabwe's parastatal reform agenda takes shape

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe's parastatal reform agenda is taking shape with the latest being the de-merger of Grain Marketing Board into two entities with the commercial entity Silo Food Industries set to operationalise on the first of April 2019.According to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, the full operationalisation of Silo Food Industries will require US$4.7 million to be spread over a five-year period."State enterprises reform is key to rationalise operations such that they can efficiently roll out their activities," said Professor Ncube.Furthermore, Professor Ncube highlighted that two local companies and one external companies are bidding to partner Silo Food Industries either as joint venture or public private partnership."We are still assessing the companies that are willing to partner with Silo Food Industries," Professor Ncube added.When Silo Food Industries are fully operationalised, government will retain a minimum equity of 26 percent with the minimisation of loss making entities being the main objective.