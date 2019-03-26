Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF activist murdered

by Methusi Ncube
Zanu PF activist Sweet Sweet who was found dead with pistol in hand, 2.5km from his Nyamandlovu farm on Wednesday was murdered.

Police sources close to investigations say the killers tried to make his death look like a suicide.

"We have opened a case of murder. He appears to have been shot from a distance and the bullet did not exit his head. His C2 pistol that he was cradling in his right hand had a fully loaded magazine and had not been fired," said the source.

"He had been shot on the left ear but was found holding the gun in his right hand. It's a clear case of a clumsy attempt to fake a suicide."

No arrests have been made so far.
Sweet is mainly known for being a prolific farmer who has won many agricultural awards.

He lost Zanu PF primary elections for the Bulawayo East MP seat in 2013 and 2018, he was  convicted of possessing a loaded firearm at a meeting attended by VP Phelekezela Mphoko in 2015.

In 2012, he was accused of trying to grab a mine from Lawrence John Cleminson claiming he was advancing Zanu PF's indigenisation policy.

The Zanu PF activist went as far as threatening to "take him out” if Cleminson did not make his son Job Sweet a director of his company Filiberg Enterprises.

Source - Byo24News

