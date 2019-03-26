News / National
CIOs seize Biti book again
1 hr ago | Views
MDC deputy chair Tendai Biti's book has been seized by state security again, NewZimbabwe.com reported.
Although details are still sketchy, a source close to Tendai Biti has said that the books meant for the Zimbabwean and Malawian market were taken this morning, a few minutes before the official launch.
A consignment of 18 books sent by the book's publishers according to Biti was seized by State security agents in January.
The book, Democracy Works was authored by Biti, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, Gregg Mills and Jeffrey Herbst.
Although details are still sketchy, a source close to Tendai Biti has said that the books meant for the Zimbabwean and Malawian market were taken this morning, a few minutes before the official launch.
The book, Democracy Works was authored by Biti, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, Gregg Mills and Jeffrey Herbst.
Source - newzimbabwe
Comments
Various stands available for sale ranging from $24 000usd to $30 000usd all measuring between 600sqm to 4 500sqm in the following locations: harrisvale, killarney, lochview and manningdale. contact for more details