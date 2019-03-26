Tedious Matsito dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sungura musician Tedious Matsito of the ‘gede mwana' fame has died.Matsito (48) died at Parirenyatwa hospital last night after suffering a stroke.His son Tedious Muchapedza Junior said they were still waiting some relatives to come so they can make burial arrangements."My father is gone, he fought his battle until the last day, burial arrangements will be announced as soon as all relatives come," he said.Mourners are gathered in Kuwadzana 5.All along the musician was soldiering on in face of harsh realities.Matsito was involved in an accident in 2008 on his way back from Mozambique leaving one of his legs amputated.He rocked the music industry in the 1990 and has travelled across the country staging sold-out shows.His music saturated playlists at gatherings and radio stations.Talk of hits like "Nyaradzo", "Gede Mwana" and "Madiro" among others. The tracks became anthems at the peak of the Ngwenya Brothers' career. Some of his albums include, Kurongerana (2013) ,Nyaradzo (1992), Chivaraidzo (1994), Chakanaka Chakanaka, Manyemwe Emhuru (1995), Kugara Nekugara, Muzita rashe ,Tumirai Shoko and Inguva Chete.