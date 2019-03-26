Latest News Editor's Choice


Motsepe jets into Zimbabwe to hand over Cyclone Idai donations

by newzimbabwe
50 secs ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICA'S International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu jetted into the country this Thursday with a delegation that includes mining magnate and humanitarian Patrice Motsepe to hand over donations towards Cyclone Idai victims.

The visit was confirmed by SA's department of International Relations and Cooperation Ndivhuwo Mabaya in a statement Thursday.

The South African delegation landed at Manyame Air Base and were met by Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and some government officials.

They are expected to visit disaster hit Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in Manicaland.

The two districts were ravaged by the hostile weather phenomenon which left nearly 200 people dead, hundreds missing while property and livestock worth tens of millions of dollars were also destroyed.

"The team is expected to hand over donations made by South African citizens, companies and members of the Diplomatic Corps who heeded the call for assistance to the affected Zimbabweans," Mabaya said.

"The donations include financial aid, clothes, water purifiers, non-perishable food items and blankets."

According to South African media, before their Zimbabwe visit, Sisulu and her delegation were set to visit Mozambique's Beira which was worst affected by the disaster.

In Zimbabwe, Sisulu is set to meet South African rescue teams such as members of the South African Defence Forces, South African NGOs, United Nations agencies and volunteers.

The visit by the delegation comes after the SA police service and NGO, Gift of the Givers Tuesday presented four sniffer dogs to help search for victims of the cyclone who are still buried in mud and rubble.

The donation comes at a time individuals, corporates and NGOs have also donated tonnes of food, clothing, medicine and other forms of assistance towards the plight of their Cyclone survivors.

Similarly, countries such as United Arab Emirates, the European Union, Canada, among others, have also made millions worth of donations.

