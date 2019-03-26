Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Seizure of Biti book consignment 'gives Zimbabwe bad name', claims Chamisa

by ZimLive
1 min ago | Views
The seizure of copies of a new book by Zimbabwean authorities "gives our country a negative image", Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday.

‘Democracy Works' was launched at the SAPES Trust in Harare, overshadowed by the seizure of a consignment of the books by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), its publishers said.

Chamisa joined the book's co-authors: Zimbabwe's former finance minister Tendai Biti, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and Greg Mills of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation at the launch.

"I was very disturbed to learn that the books were confiscated by the authorities at the airport. The state makes unnecessary and uncalled for decisions that give our country a negative image," Chamisa said.

Copies of the book sent through DHL by the publishers in Johannesburg arrived in Harare in early March, but were seized by the CIO.

The book was launched in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg earlier this week.

"The treatment we received when we were launching Democracy Works in South Africa is different from the treatment we received in Zimbabwe, where our books have been confiscated," Biti said at the launch.

Democracy Works was co-authored by Biti, Obasanjo, Mills and Jeffrey Herbst, the president of the American Jewish University. Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wrote the foreword.

Published by Pan Macmillan, the authors explore how Africans can learn to nurture and deepen democracy to guarantee economic growth and political stability. They argue that making democracy work relies on much more than having free and fair elections, but depends on what happens between elections – systems and institutions of government as well as what politicians want to do with the power they acquire, beyond the power itself.

Obasanjo told the launch in Harare that "democracy works for peaceful transitions."

"Democracy is the best instrument for managing diversity," he said.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Aid finally reaches Zimbabwe's 'death' village

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Resurrection attempt fails as Harare school girl is finally buried

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trips justified

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube in new attempt to get SA loans

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Motsepe jets into Zimbabwe to hand over Cyclone Idai donations

8 mins ago | 27 Views

Tedious Matsito dies

9 mins ago | 20 Views

CIOs seize Biti book again

18 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe army truck kills 3 villagers

19 mins ago | 54 Views

Teen's burial abandoned in Harare after 'prophets' claim she is alive

21 mins ago | 54 Views

Hotel rates for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2019

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF activist murdered

32 mins ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's parastatal reform agenda takes shape

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Woman mauled by dogs needs USD$ 25 000 for surgery

5 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Top casino software providers drive industry growth

5 hrs ago | 343 Views

BREAKING: Court frees 'Baba Jukwa'

6 hrs ago | 2333 Views

'Mnangagwa is on his way out'

6 hrs ago | 12984 Views

African leaders responsible for xenophobia in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Zimbabwe should have long invested in sniffer dogs

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Harare to rotate staff to curb bribe-taking

7 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mugabe son-in-law's trial takes dramatic twist

7 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Masarira must explain Zanu-PF regalia picture

7 hrs ago | 995 Views

Prices of goods continue to go up

7 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Matanga face jail

7 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Army foils Zanu-PF bigwigs attempts to muscle into Cyclone Idai aid

7 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

8 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

How to make the best out of your College Life

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Government stops licensing fuel dealers

9 hrs ago | 2146 Views

SA Home Affairs conducts door to door search for foreigners

10 hrs ago | 21746 Views

Linda Masarira responds on being called a ZANU PF supporter

10 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Air Zimbabwe reduces prices

11 hrs ago | 7426 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for a Joshua Nkomo Public Holiday

11 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Statement on xenophobic attacks going on in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Show me your breasts!?

12 hrs ago | 5648 Views

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

12 hrs ago | 4130 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

12 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

12 hrs ago | 5130 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

12 hrs ago | 892 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

12 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

13 hrs ago | 454 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

13 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

13 hrs ago | 835 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

13 hrs ago | 810 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

13 hrs ago | 610 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

13 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

13 hrs ago | 735 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

13 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days