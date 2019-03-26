Man commits suicide after raping neighbour's wife

News / National

by Methusi Ncube

A 22-YEAR-OLD Tsholotsho man tried to rape his neighbour's wife (62) in a suspected muthi ritual and ran off to commit suicide after the woman overpowered him.Melusi Ndebele of Kapanyana village under Headman Mlevu in Chief Mathuphula's area was found hanging in a bedroom hut at his grandfather' homestead on Sunday morning.Sources close to the family said Ndebele was suprised nak*d by Mrs Gertrude Mthethwa in her bedroom hut at night on Saturday.He could not explain his presence or nakedness.A family source said Ndebele sprang at the old woman and covered her mouth while trying to rip off her clothes."He threatened to kill her if she called for help. However Mrs Mthethwa overpowered him and called for help. When her husband rushed to the scene, Ndebele fled naked," said the source.Mr Mthethwa is said to have recognised Ndebele and called him by his name.The couple discovered he had stolen R500 and $50 RTGS from their home but no one could explain why he was naked.On the same night, they approached a member of the neighborhood watch committee who lives close by who accompanied them to Ndebele's homestead.A search party went out in pursuit of Ndebele however all efforts were in vain and the group separated for the night.The following day at around 11AM, Ms Emily Ndebele, the grandmother to the deceased, found him hanging on a roof truss.A report was made to Sipepa police station and officers came to attend the scene.