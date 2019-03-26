Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MSU student commits suicide after 'impregnating maid'

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
A FIRST year Geography and Environmental Studies student at Midlands State University committed suicide on Sunday after allegedly impregnating a maid.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said investigations into the death are underway.

More to follow...



Source - chronicle

