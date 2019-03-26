Latest News Editor's Choice


False start for Chivayo trial

by Staff reporter
The trial of businessman Wicknell Chivayo who allegedly transferred $10 000 into former Zimbabwe Power Company chairperson Stanley Kazhanje's bank account, ostensibly to influence him not to cancel a 100MW solar project tender awarded to his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, yesterday hit a snag after his lawyer failed to attend court as he was committed at the High Court.

Chivayo is facing bribery charges and appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Lucy Mungwari. Advocate Sylvester Hashiti who stood in for Advocate Lewis Uriri told the court that his fellow colleague was committed with another matter at the High Court and so could not attend court.

Mrs Mungwari deferred the matter to April 15 for trial commencement.

It is the State's case that sometime in 2013, ZPC called for bids for the construction of the Gwanda Solar Project plant and Chivayo's firm applied.

The State alleges that on October 22, 2015, the ZPC board held a meeting where Kazhanje allegedly directed management to proceed in signing a contract with Intratrek Zimbabwe.

It is further alleged that the following day, a contract was signed between ZPC and Intratrek Zimbabwe. Chivayo, on January 21, 2016 allegedly transferred $10 000 from Intratrek Zimbabwe's bank account into Kazhanje's personal Barclays Bank account.

It is claimed that after the payment of $10 000, Kazhanje later influenced the ZPC board to pass resolutions in favour of the accused in connection with the ZPC contract.



Source - the herald

