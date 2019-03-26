Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF stalwart found dead with gun in hand

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
RENOWNED farmer, Sweet Sweet, (56), was allegedly killed three kilometres from his farm in Nyamandlovu in Matabeleland North and his unknown killers tried to make it appear as if he had committed suicide.

Passersby discovered Sweet, a Zanu-PF member in his car on the road on Wednesday morning before alerting his employees, neighbours and the police. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was murdered and his killers tried to make it look as if he had committed suicide.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese, yesterday said Sweet was found clutching his gun in his right hand.

"He was found lying on his back holding his C2 pistol by three passersby who informed a community leader who reported the matter to the police. The detectives who were deployed to the scene observed that he was holding his pistol with its full magazine and the gun was not even cocked meaning he could not have shot himself. Also, there were spent cartridges at the scene," said Chief Insp Makonese.

"The officers discovered that he had stab wounds on the head and was bleeding from the left ear yet the gun was found in his right hand. This led police to suspect the crime scene could have been staged hence police are treating the matter as murder and have since started investigations."

She said the police took Sweet's body to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for a postmortem.

Chief Insp Makonese appealed to members of the public who might have information that could lead to the arrest of his killers to come forward.

The Chronicle yesterday spoke to Sweet's family at his Mahatshula North residence and they said they were devastated by his death. One of the relatives who spoke on condition of anonymity said Sweet could have been murdered after 12AM on Wednesday as that was the last time they communicated with him.

The relative said the family became anxious when he did not return home as expected. The relative said they were shocked when cops visited their Mahatshula North home to inform them that he had been found dead.  

"What is clear is that he did not commit suicide. He was right-handed and doctors who conducted the postmortem said it was impractical for him to then shoot himself on the left ear and remain holding the gun. They say he could have been shot from a distance that is why there is no gun exit wound. He did not shoot himself, he couldn't have, there wasn't anything bothering him," said the relative.

Another relative said the family is traumatised by Sweet's death.

"I'm not saying that he wronged anyone, I don't know what happened but if he had wronged someone who hasn't? We all have wronged someone but imagine if every time we are wronged we kill someone. The world doesn't work like that, people resolve differences amicably. Violence is not necessary. This has just left us hurt as a family," said the relative.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's wife attends Dubai summit

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Bosso execs in 'petty' fights

1 min ago | 0 Views

NMB founder contests High Court ruling

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Sanctions the ultimate disaster

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Parly adjourns

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to pour over US$225m into Harare

4 mins ago | 4 Views

False start for Chivayo trial

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimra foils Biti's bid to smuggle books

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Solar buses for Harare

7 mins ago | 6 Views

SA, Motsepe donate R75m towards Cyclone Idai

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No to corruption, indiscipline'

9 mins ago | 6 Views

PHOTO: Mzanzi bus crashes

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

39 years without sniffer dogs…where is Zanu-PF taking us?

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mugabe son in-law case: Witness declared hostile

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Wife-deserter charged with bigamy

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

New twist to adultery case

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

MSU student commits suicide after 'impregnating maid'

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mangudya's attempt to throttle USD black market falls flat

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

Man commits suicide after raping neighbour's wife

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Seizure of Biti book consignment 'gives Zimbabwe bad name', claims Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Aid finally reaches Zimbabwe's 'death' village

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Resurrection attempt fails as Harare school girl is finally buried

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trips justified

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mthuli Ncube in new attempt to get SA loans

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Motsepe jets into Zimbabwe to hand over Cyclone Idai donations

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Tedious Matsito dies

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

CIOs seize Biti book again

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe army truck kills 3 villagers

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Teen's burial abandoned in Harare after 'prophets' claim she is alive

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Hotel rates for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2019

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zanu-PF activist murdered

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zimbabwe's parastatal reform agenda takes shape

9 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Woman mauled by dogs needs USD$ 25 000 for surgery

9 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Top casino software providers drive industry growth

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

BREAKING: Court frees 'Baba Jukwa'

10 hrs ago | 2514 Views

'Mnangagwa is on his way out'

10 hrs ago | 15088 Views

African leaders responsible for xenophobia in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Zimbabwe should have long invested in sniffer dogs

11 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Harare to rotate staff to curb bribe-taking

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mugabe son-in-law's trial takes dramatic twist

11 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Masarira must explain Zanu-PF regalia picture

11 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Prices of goods continue to go up

11 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Matanga face jail

11 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Army foils Zanu-PF bigwigs attempts to muscle into Cyclone Idai aid

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

11 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

How to make the best out of your College Life

12 hrs ago | 512 Views

Government stops licensing fuel dealers

13 hrs ago | 2239 Views

SA Home Affairs conducts door to door search for foreigners

13 hrs ago | 24105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days