Mnangagwa's wife attends Dubai summit

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, attending a summit of First Ladies on access to improved innovative health care and people's well-being.

The summit was organised by Merck foundation and has attracted over 18 countries.

The organisation is spearheading research and scientific innovation in the health sector.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is the ambassador for maternal and childcare, has been spearheading the free cervical and breast cancer screening in Zimbabwe. The initiative has seen over 101 489 people screened in 2017.

In 2018 over 119 468 were screened. Improved access to heath care is the priority for many progressive nations. Zimbabwe is making efforts to ensure all its citizens get access to basic and specialised health care facilities.

The summit comes at a time Zimbabwe is in need of support in oncology, fertility treatment, training and other specialised healthcare services. The challenge is now on strengthening treatment for those screened.

The country has two centres for radiotherapy oncology and another centre for fertility.

Source - chronicle

