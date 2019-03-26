Amakhosi re-launch defunct theatre unit

News / National

by Staff reporter

PARENTS have been urged to support their children who are talented in the arts morally and financially so that they can realise their dreams.This was said during the launch of Amakhosi's Theatre Unit in Bulawayo on Wednesday by Skyz Metro FM's station manager Godwin Phiri who was standing in for his CEO, Qhubani Moyo.The re-launch of the theatre unit, which shut down 12 years ago, coincided with World Theatre Day celebrations.The event was attended by parents and guardians of the performing artistes who showed off their prowess on stage in an act titled Ses'khona Thina: Unveiling of New Talent. Arts group, Sekunjalo MaAfrica also gave a sterling performance.Phiri said along with parents, performing artistes' friends and the community should support the arts."Parents should be supportive to the children who are talented in the arts. Money is in short supply, but I implore you to dig deeper into your pockets no matter how shallow and give them the support. It can be money for transport so that he or she is able to attend rehearsals," said Phiri."You may never know perhaps he or she is the next Hollywood super star." Cont Mhlanga who is the chairman of Amakhosi Cultural Centre said the theatre unit was targeting to capacitate writers for now."We want to capacitate writers first for the industry to grow. So we are working with young writers to teach them how to come up with a script. My input in this is that the last two weeks of the month I'll dedicate my time to help them by correcting their work," said Mhlanga.The Amakhosi Theatre unit has partnered The British Council and ORAP, whose CEO Mvuselelo Huni said she was excited that the unit was being revived.