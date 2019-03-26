Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Holiday Inn Bulawayo increases rates by 5%

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
HOLIDAY Inn Bulawayo has increased its rates by five percent in line with prevailing economic challenges. Recently, there has been an outrage by customers over the steep prices that leading hotels in Bulawayo have introduced ahead of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) next month.

ZITF is the country's largest trade showcase and will this year run from April 23 to 27.

In a statement, African Sun, a hospitality management company which manages Holiday Inn, said the prices for 2019 had been increased to meet various input costs.

"Holiday Inn Bulawayo is a preferred hotel in the city largely due to its association with the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and the high standards synonymous with it.  

"The hotel has maintained the USD rates for the past three years at a standard room's rate of USD$305 bed and breakfast. However, for 2019 this rate has been adjusted upwards by a five percent in line with the increase in input costs," reads part of the statement.

African Sun said the hotel was presently overbooked for the ZTIF period as it has received over 800 requests for accommodation against an inventory of 157 guest rooms.

African Sun also said Holiday Inn was channelling the money it was receiving from its clients to keep abreast with international standards and management of the company was at the moment embarking on a refurbishment exercise, which was earmarked to be completed by April 15, 2019.

"The hotel is investing over half a million US dollars (US$500K) towards these projects. This is in line with the desire to ensure that we meet our customers' expectations," it said.  

The ZITF is the premier event in the business calendar year of the country and African Sun said demand for accommodation during this period is "astronomical".

ZITF Company recently announced that it has increased exhibition space for this year's showcase to 50 380 square meters from 49 307 square metres in 2018 in response to growing demand for bookings. It also indicated that 380 exhibitors, including nine foreign entities, have already registered their participation with 85 percent of space already booked.




Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet increases voice call tariffs

39 secs ago | 0 Views

Fraudster bags US$70 000, 1 million rand

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Amakhosi re-launch defunct theatre unit

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Dubai summit

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart found dead with gun in hand

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso execs in 'petty' fights

8 mins ago | 3 Views

NMB founder contests High Court ruling

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Sanctions the ultimate disaster

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Parly adjourns

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to pour over US$225m into Harare

10 mins ago | 10 Views

False start for Chivayo trial

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimra foils Biti's bid to smuggle books

12 mins ago | 12 Views

Solar buses for Harare

13 mins ago | 13 Views

SA, Motsepe donate R75m towards Cyclone Idai

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No to corruption, indiscipline'

15 mins ago | 8 Views

PHOTO: Mzanzi bus crashes

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

39 years without sniffer dogs…where is Zanu-PF taking us?

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mugabe son in-law case: Witness declared hostile

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Wife-deserter charged with bigamy

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

New twist to adultery case

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

MSU student commits suicide after 'impregnating maid'

3 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mangudya's attempt to throttle USD black market falls flat

3 hrs ago | 932 Views

Man commits suicide after raping neighbour's wife

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Seizure of Biti book consignment 'gives Zimbabwe bad name', claims Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 513 Views

Aid finally reaches Zimbabwe's 'death' village

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Resurrection attempt fails as Harare school girl is finally buried

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trips justified

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mthuli Ncube in new attempt to get SA loans

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Motsepe jets into Zimbabwe to hand over Cyclone Idai donations

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

Tedious Matsito dies

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

CIOs seize Biti book again

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe army truck kills 3 villagers

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Teen's burial abandoned in Harare after 'prophets' claim she is alive

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Hotel rates for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2019

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF activist murdered

4 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe's parastatal reform agenda takes shape

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Woman mauled by dogs needs USD$ 25 000 for surgery

9 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Top casino software providers drive industry growth

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

BREAKING: Court frees 'Baba Jukwa'

10 hrs ago | 2517 Views

'Mnangagwa is on his way out'

10 hrs ago | 15112 Views

African leaders responsible for xenophobia in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3332 Views

Zimbabwe should have long invested in sniffer dogs

11 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Harare to rotate staff to curb bribe-taking

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mugabe son-in-law's trial takes dramatic twist

11 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Masarira must explain Zanu-PF regalia picture

11 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Prices of goods continue to go up

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Matanga face jail

11 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Army foils Zanu-PF bigwigs attempts to muscle into Cyclone Idai aid

11 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Dabengwa opens up on the ZIPRA/MK Wankie battle

11 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Buy Essay Online: Confidential Essay Writing Service at Reputable Website Offers Help to Stressed College Students

12 hrs ago | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days