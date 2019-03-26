Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe fuel consumption declines

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The consumption of diesel and petrol plunged by almost 1,5 million litres and 1,8 million litres per day respectively between January and February this year, compared to previous months on the back of price adjustments and the impact of the Monetary Policy Statement that ushered in a number of far-reaching measures.

The reduction has seen the country making huge savings in foreign currency at a time the economy is facing a crippling shortage of hard currency that has seen it failing to sufficiently import other essential commodities including fuel and medical drugs.  

The Government increased the price of petrol and diesel on January 12 this year to RTGS$3,31 and RTGS$3,11, respectively, a move that curtailed non-productive movements by motorists.

Before the upward adjustment, the country consumed 4,7 million litres of diesel and 3,8 million litres for petrol per day respectively — most of which was for luxury and speculative purposes.

Energy and Power Development Minister, Dr Joram Gumbo, told Business Weekly last week that the intermittent fuel queues visible in some parts of the country are largely resulting from logistical challenges pertaining to distribution.

"Consumption has gone down but the statistics are not yet final. We have continued to see queues for fuel for logistical reasons but definitely, consumption for diesel has gone down to about 3,3 million litres per day and petrol to about 2 million litres per day," said Dr Gumbo.  

"As you know, we had gone to between 4,5 million litres and 4,7 million litres of diesel and 3,8 million litres for petrol per day.

"But we cannot say that we are giving the correct figure (quantities of fuel) at the moment because we had not completely stabilised since the change of prices.

"When the prices changed, there was the issue of the Monetary Policy, it affected again consumption."

Dr Gumbo said speculative messages on the social media about shortages and price hikes of fuel has also resulted in re-emergence of fuel queues and hoarding.

Recently, there has been speculation that fuel shortages would re-emerge due to the effects of Cyclone Idai, which ripped apart the Mozambican port city of Beira, some eastern and southern parts of Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Some social media reports also suggested that the Feruka pipeline, which transports the bulk of Zimbabwe's fuel, had been severely damaged and unable to move fuel. However, Dr Gumbo said the Feruka pipeline "remains intact".

Last week, Energy Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa said the fuel pipeline, which transports fuel from Beira to Harare will resume operations next month after authorities closed it two weeks ago as a precautionary measure against the tropical Cyclone Idai. The pipeline was suspended on the 15th of this month, as a precautionary measure against the destructive Cyclone Idai.  

Said Dr Gumbo: "From January 1 to February 28, the consumption of fuel has gone down; withdrawals (from Masasa) have remained stable and we have kept quite a lot of diesel and a lot of petrol in stock. "This is why I am saying that even with this unfortunate incident of the cyclone, we still have enough fuel to supply our country.  

"We thank God because the pipeline is intact, and most of our fuel has been coming through the pipeline but there were also other measures to bring in fuel if the pipeline had been affected, we would have used the road and rail."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

World security under US threat: Mathema

28 secs ago | 1 Views

Canada-based man up for sister in-law rape

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Zanu-PF's cyclone rescue efforts

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Econet increases voice call tariffs

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Fraudster bags US$70 000, 1 million rand

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Amakhosi re-launch defunct theatre unit

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's wife attends Dubai summit

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF stalwart found dead with gun in hand

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso execs in 'petty' fights

10 mins ago | 4 Views

NMB founder contests High Court ruling

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Sanctions the ultimate disaster

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Parly adjourns

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to pour over US$225m into Harare

12 mins ago | 16 Views

False start for Chivayo trial

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimra foils Biti's bid to smuggle books

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Solar buses for Harare

15 mins ago | 19 Views

SA, Motsepe donate R75m towards Cyclone Idai

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No to corruption, indiscipline'

18 mins ago | 9 Views

PHOTO: Mzanzi bus crashes

2 hrs ago | 692 Views

39 years without sniffer dogs…where is Zanu-PF taking us?

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mugabe son in-law case: Witness declared hostile

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Wife-deserter charged with bigamy

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

New twist to adultery case

3 hrs ago | 540 Views

MSU student commits suicide after 'impregnating maid'

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mangudya's attempt to throttle USD black market falls flat

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

Man commits suicide after raping neighbour's wife

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Seizure of Biti book consignment 'gives Zimbabwe bad name', claims Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Aid finally reaches Zimbabwe's 'death' village

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Resurrection attempt fails as Harare school girl is finally buried

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa's foreign trips justified

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mthuli Ncube in new attempt to get SA loans

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Motsepe jets into Zimbabwe to hand over Cyclone Idai donations

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Tedious Matsito dies

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

CIOs seize Biti book again

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe army truck kills 3 villagers

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Teen's burial abandoned in Harare after 'prophets' claim she is alive

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Hotel rates for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2019

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF activist murdered

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe's parastatal reform agenda takes shape

9 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Woman mauled by dogs needs USD$ 25 000 for surgery

9 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Top casino software providers drive industry growth

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

BREAKING: Court frees 'Baba Jukwa'

10 hrs ago | 2517 Views

'Mnangagwa is on his way out'

10 hrs ago | 15119 Views

African leaders responsible for xenophobia in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3335 Views

Zimbabwe should have long invested in sniffer dogs

11 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Harare to rotate staff to curb bribe-taking

11 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mugabe son-in-law's trial takes dramatic twist

11 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Masarira must explain Zanu-PF regalia picture

11 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Prices of goods continue to go up

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days