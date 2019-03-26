Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa lauds Zanu-PF's cyclone rescue efforts

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
Zanu-PF President and First Secretary, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has commended efforts by the ruling party in assisting communities affected by Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction in Chimanimani and Chipinge. The President commended the ruling party during yesterday's 327th ordinary session of the Politburo.

Addressing a press conference on the Politburo proceedings, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa warned against indiscipline and corruption.

"In his opening remarks His Excellency the President expressed the importance of the party to be ever vibrant and be visible in every part of the country," he said.

"Introspection is the key, hard and honesty must remain the compass. "His Excellency also highlighted the effects of the Cyclone Idai and commended the party for its role in assisting in all disaster of affected areas. He warned on indiscipline and corruption. He further called for unity of purpose and emphasised that party programmes must have a national outlook."

Sithembiso Nyoni, who was standing in for Secretary of Transport and Social Welfare July Moyo, gave a report to the Politburo on Cyclone Idai.

"On behalf of July, who is Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare and also the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, the Secretary for Business Liaison Sithembiso Nyoni gave a comprehensive report on the Cyclone Idai disaster which has been covered extensively by all media houses so far," said Khaya Moyo.

"Government and the international community have given tremendous assistance to all the affected areas and His Excellency on behalf of the nation has extended his deepest gratitude to all concerned. The aid continues to pour in."

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu gave a comprehensive departmental report which was discussed at length, and recommendations to strengthen party programmes were made and welcomed.

"His Excellency clearly made his observations and advised on the way forward which were applauded by the Politburo," said Khaya Moyo. The Politburo also received a report from the Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa on the ongoing inter-party dialogue.

"The Political Commissar Engelbert Rugeje presented his commissariat report," said Khaya Moyo.

"He informed the Politburo that the restructuring exercise for the dissolved Harare and Bulawayo provincial executives was on-going well.

"The report also covered the ongoing Presidential meet the people rallies and Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology encompassing the training the trainer programme."  

Khaya Moyo said the Politburo discussed a presentation on the party's media strategy which he presented and was welcomed after comprehensive discussion.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, who is the Secretary for External Relations, presented a report on the recently held Sadc Solidarity Summit for the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic which has been colonised by Morocco since 1975.

Source - chronicle

