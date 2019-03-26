Have you seen this person?

Latest News Editor's Choice


A MAN from Bulawayo is appealing for information that may lead to the location of his 17-year-old son who went missing on Monday.  

Mr Cedric Miller from Northend suburb said his son, Ben Cedric Miller, went missing after knocking off at Pace College around 3PM.

"Ben was last seen with his friends at school around 3PM on 25 March and he never returned home soon after that. We have searched everywhere and even at his friends' place but they said they don't know where he went soon after school," he said.

Mr Miller said Ben was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt printed New York, blue tennis shoes and a black satchel.  

He said his son is dark in complexion and slim bodied.

"I wish to be reunited with my son. I am appealing to anyone who has information on his whereabouts to assist. I can be contacted on 0773 623 305," said Mr Miller.

Source - chronicle

