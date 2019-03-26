Two die in Colleen Bawn car crash

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
TWO people died on the spot after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned before landing on its roof in Colleen Bawn.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 1AM at the 145 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

He said Anthony Maloney (37), whose address is not known, was travelling from West Nicholson to Gwanda Town in a Toyota Camry vehicle with a female passenger Nicholson Stacey Wilson (31) of Hampden Plot in Gwanda when he lost control of the vehicle.

"I can confirm that we recorded an accident which occurred in Colleen Bawn on Wednesday at around 1AM. Anthony Maloney and Nicholson Stacey Wilson were travelling towards Gwanda Town along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road.  

"Upon reaching the 145 kilometre peg, Maloney lost control of the vehicle and it veered to the left side before it overturned and landed on its roof. Maloney and Wilson were both thrown out of the vehicle and sustained multiple injuries resulting in their death," he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the incident was reported to the police and the bodies were taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary. He said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged motorists to be cautious when travelling at night and to adhere to road regulations.

"As police we urge motorists to be careful especially when travelling at night. Travelling long distances and at night may cause fatigue and it's important for motorists to stop at safe points and rest when feeling tired," he said.

"Motorists should also put on safety belts at all times and ensure that their passengers also put on theirs. It is be possible that these travellers didn't have their safety belts on which explains why they were thrown out of the car. In case of an accident, a safety belt is there to protect a person and reduce the extent of injuries."



Source - chronicle

