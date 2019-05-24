Madinda hires psycho experts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Under-fire Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has engaged the services of professional psychologists as well as former players to try and psych his players as they struggle to free themselves from the shackles of a winless run in their first eight matches of the season.In their first eight matches of the season, Bosso have managed four nil-all draws, while scoring just two and are still in the hunt for their first win of the season.This weekend, Bosso face TelOne at Barbourfields in their latest quest to break the jinx, and Ndlovu is impressed that he has not seen dropped shoulders as the players have exhibited the hunger for a win.Ndlovu told journalists at his weekly media briefing yesterday that the club had hired psychologists, while he has engaged other former players to try and help the players overcome the psychological trauma caused by their poor performance.Despite their struggles in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League so far, Highlanders players are still motivated and are working hard in their pursuit of the elusive win.They take on a side that is high on confidence after posting some good results in their last few matches."Despite the injuries that have affected us, we are soldiering on. I didn't see much of a decline in the work rate and attitude at training. I also didn't see any give up, but I have seen boys who are disgruntled by the fact that we are not scoring goals. They are willing to go an extra mile," Ndlovu.He also said he was pleased that the supporters have not abandoned the team as they continue to attend matches in good numbers.The Highlanders gaffer acknowledged that the match against Joel Luphahla's side will be tough."On Sunday, it will not be an easy game. We definitely know that it will be a fast match because one of their coaches (Luphahla) was a speedy forward who believes in such. TelOne are new boys in the top flight, but are not push overs. We will approach the game with respect and caution."Highlanders will be without speedy rightback McClive Phiri who picked up an injury from last week's match against Herentals, with the team also having lost Bukhosi Ncube through injury.