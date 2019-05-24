Latest News Editor's Choice


Welshman Ncube 'buys' votes with 10 beasts for MDC congress

by Staff reporter
24 May 2019
MDC deputy president Welshman Ncube has donated 10 heifers to feed delegates at the MDC congress which roars into life today in the Midlands capital, Gweru.

The former Industry minister who hails from Lower Gweru, is a successful farmer and has a thriving cattle ranching venture which at one time saw him leasing out some of his beasts to villagers in the neighbourhood after running out of grazing space.

Takavafira Zhou, the MDC Midlands provincial spokesperson confirmed Ncube's donation saying several other top officials in the party had since followed suit.

"That the Midlands province is fully geared to successfully host the historic congress is a fact as evidenced by various committees that have largely worked hard in pursuit of their set objectives and tasks. MDC national leadership has been lining donations with Professor Welshman Ncube offering 10 beasts," he said.

Zhou said party deputy chairperson Tendai Biti, had also donated truckloads of mealie-meal that will almost cover the needs for the congress, while the MDC women's assembly chairperson Lynette Karenyi-Kore had donated three beasts.

Giving an update on the congress preparations last Friday, party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said because of the failing economy, the cost of hosting the congress continued to skyrocket and the party would be relying on members for funding.

Last month, the MDC said it had budgeted close to $2 million for the congress.

