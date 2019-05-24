Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-Zinara boss’ properties frozen

by Staff reporter
24 May 2019 at 06:48hrs | Views
Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer Frank Chitukutuku's properties worth over US$20 million have been frozen by the High Court, following an application filed by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Hodzi recently petitioned the court, seeking an order to freeze Chitukutuku's properties, pending full investigations into how he amassed his wealth.

In his application, Hodzi said he wanted an order compelling Chitukutuku to give a detailed statement to the head of Asset Forfeiture Unit, which is within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Commercial Crimes Division and another order interdicting him to dispose any of his properties.

High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere, who presided over the matter, granted the order in terms of the draft.

In his founding affidavit filed on his behalf by prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema, Hodzi claims he suspected Chitukutuku may have acquired his property through criminal activities, hence the need to have all his assets frozen.

In the same application, the ex-Zinara boss, who is under investigations for fraud, is said to have acquired 10 motor vehicles between September 2013 and April last year. These vehicles include two Mazda T35 trucks, Hino Dutro truck, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Prado, Nissan NP200, Range Rover, Hino Ranger and a Land Rover Discovery.

The State also claims Chitukutuku built or acquired a multi-million dollar thatched precast-walled house at the top of a mountain at Belmont Farm. He also has six state-of-the-art foul runs, five tractors, a 10-tonne UD truck, 4 x 200-litre PVC water tanks as well as several structures at the farm.

Apart from a long list of expensive properties, Chitukutuku is also said to be the owner of two renowned companies, Farm Pride (Private) Limited situated at 49 Kent Road, Chisipite, Harare, and an insurance company, Champions Insurance, which boasts of assets estimated at over US$15 million.

Source - newsday

