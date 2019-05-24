What Dabengwa said about Chiwenga and Perence Shiri

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Dabengwa was optimistic the military would not play a destabilizing role. He noted that as the commander of ZIPRA, ZAPU's military arm, he knew the current crop of high ranking Zimbabwean military officials, many of whom had served under him.



He offered his opinions of the top three military leaders: Zimbabwe Army Chief Philip Sibanda had commanded UN forces in Angola and had rescued Zimbabwe from defeat in the Congo. He was professional and level headed.



HARARE 00000200 003 OF 003 Perence Shiri, Commander of the Air Force, had long been critical of Mugabe's leadership and his unwillingness to permit change within ZANU-PF. He had repented of his role in Gukurahundi, the Matabeleland massacres instigated by Mugabe in the early 1980s.



Defense Forces Commander Constantine Chiwenga, on the other hand, was so corrupt that "he would rather sink with the ship than oppose the captain." (NOTE: Chiwenga recently told The Standard newspaper that "elections are coming and the army will not support or salute sell-outs and agents of the West before, during and after the presidential elections."



The late struggle stalwart Dr Dumiso Dabengwa told United States of America's Ambassador James D. McGee in 2008 that Vice President Chiwenga was a corrupt person who would not allow any reforms in Zimbabwe.In a cable under number 08HARARE200_a, Dabengwa, who was discussing the candidature of Simba Makoni, revealed that former Gukurahundi commander Perence Shiri was a progressive person who had repented from his past sins.Read an extract of the cable below: