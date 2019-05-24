Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean born CEO suspended by Old Mutual over ‘breakdown in trust'

by Staff reporter
24 May 2019 at 09:52hrs | Views
Financial services group Old Mutual says it has suspended CEO Peter Moyo over a "breakdown in trust".

Following a series of talks, the Old Mutual board decided that "there has been a material breakdown in trust and confidence between him and the board".

The board, chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel, had suspended Moyo with immediate effect, it said.

COO Iain Williamson has taken over as acting CEO.

Moyo rejoined Old Mutual in June 2017 as CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets, and later of Old Mutual, having left in 2005 to take over at Alexander Forbes.

According to Old Mutual's remuneration report for the year ended December 2018, Moyo's total compensation increased by 32% to R50.5m. The biggest contributor to the increase was the managed separation incentive plan, for which he was awarded R15.4m.

Old Mutual undertook a major restructuring during 2018 referred to as the "managed separation". This resulted in the conglomerate reducing its stake in Nedbank, separately listing its UK Wealth division as Quilter on the London Stock Exchange, and relisting its emerging-markets business in Johannesburg under the Old Mutual brand.

Source - businessday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dabengwa Foundation threatens ZANU PF

2 mins ago | 4 Views

ZimbabweShutDown latest

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Tensions rock Mnangagwa's government

5 mins ago | 10 Views

'Dump cars and buy bicycles' Minister tells Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 1189 Views

Mthuli Ncube savaged, under pressure

2 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Market anxiety batters Zimbabwe's RTGS$

2 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Zinara splashes millions on hiring luxury vehicles

3 hrs ago | 839 Views

South Africa's credit ratings remains at 'junk status'

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

A uniquely Zimbabwean problem

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Inter-bank, parallel market rates won't converge: Analysts

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Matanga wants to clean up police image

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Bulawayo residents told to brace for more water cuts

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe's ex-minister loses estate over US$766k bank loan

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

NetOne's night bundle bounces back

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' Dabengwa rebuff ignites anger

3 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Chiyangwa in Masvingo land wrangle

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Africa in the age of surveillance capitalism, neo-imperialism

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Accident scene looters escape jail

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

No meaningful development at Egodini Mall

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zanu-PF MPs' conduct appalling

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Economy on the mend, says Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Fuel prices remain unchanged

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

De Villiers fires salvo at ZRU after sacking

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Augustine Chihuri faces arrest

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Dabengwa declared an international hero

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Violence agitators worry Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Magufuli extends Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe police on high alert

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

737 white former commercial farmers register for Zimbabwe compensation

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Hunt for Mugabe's top cop begins

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZANU PF attacks America

5 hrs ago | 6068 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya told to resign

6 hrs ago | 7347 Views

Fuel price hike could end Mnangagwa reign

11 hrs ago | 9884 Views

Bulawayo service stations stop selling fuel

14 hrs ago | 8416 Views

Sir Wicknell's Intratrek seeks leave for execution of judgment

14 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Who will win the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens series?

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bulawayo Book Fair 2019 postponed

15 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabweans should not put high expectations on Chamisa, says Coltart

16 hrs ago | 5321 Views

China to restrict exports of rare earths to the US

17 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Mnangagwa's govt an enemy of its own people

17 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 5243 Views

Muzamhindo pushes for National Dialogue Forum

18 hrs ago | 1374 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's motorcade cop beats up motorist

18 hrs ago | 9260 Views

Chamisa condemn Zanu-PF MPs

18 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Chamisa to throw lifeline to fallen bigwigs

19 hrs ago | 3949 Views

SA hospital reports foreign residents to Home Affairs

19 hrs ago | 3048 Views

PHOTOS: Death trap classrooms in Nkayi

19 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Prices will destroy Zanu-PF, says Chamisa

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Notorious General finally leaves Zimbabwe army

19 hrs ago | 2958 Views

Zanu-PF MPs refuse to honour Dabengwa

19 hrs ago | 716 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days