'ZANU PF officials tell investors not to bring money until Mnangagwa goes'

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 May 2019 at 09:58hrs | Views
National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has alleged that some Senior ZANU PF members are dissuading investors from putting any money into the country until President Emmerson Mnangagwa is removed from office.

Mawarire was responding to a ZANU PF activist Kudzai Mutisi who had accused former Finamnce Minister Tendai Biti of destroying the economy.

"When l say Tendai Biti is the one who created the financial mess being cleaned up by Mthuli Ncube, some folks think l am politicking. It's a fact! Biti's eat what u kill approach was unsustainable, when Biti left Treasury, government coffers were empty. Chinamasa had a huge task!"Mutisi had said.

This prompted Mawarire to reveal that, "The economic decline started when Chinamasa, a Lacoste factionalist, went on a sustained campaign among investors not to bring business to Zimbabwe as long as Robert Mugabe was President. Same is happening now, senior ZANU PF officials are telling investors not to invest after the ED 2023 Pfee lunacy."

Since assuming power through a bloody coup waged by the military in November 2017, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has engaged in a tour of various countries and Africa and Euro-Asia seeking investors but none has been willing to invest in Zimbabwe.

The failure to woo investors forced Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to engage in unorthodox means of overtaxing citizens to try and source some money for the cash-strapped government.

The RTGS$ that was implemented by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as the official currency continues to lose value everyday when traded against the United States Dollar.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called for a dialogue between him and President Mnangagwa to resolve the legitimacy issue which he claims is the source of economic problems.



Source - Byo24News

