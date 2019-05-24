Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ issues new Exchange Control Directive - Full-text

by RBZ
24 May 2019 at 10:03hrs | Views
Reference is made to the Press Statement issued by the Governor on 20 May 2019 on the payment arrangements for fuel through the interbank foreign exchange market and the drawing down of US$500 million offshore line of credit.

In order to operationalize the foreign exchange measures contained in the Press Statement by the Governor, Exchange Control in terms of Section 35 (1) of the Exchange Control Regulations, Statutory Instrument 109 of 1996, hereby issues this Exchange Control Directive to provide an administrative framework to Authorised Dealers.




Source - RBZ

