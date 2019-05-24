'Mnangagwa is not a magician' says ZANU PF MP

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Gokwe-Nembudziya Mayor Justice Wadyajena says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not a magician and must be allowed more time to fix the economic challenges facing the country."Insulting my belief in the leadership of President Mnangagwa is harebrained. Less than a year on the job and you expect miracles and cry failure! He's no magician!"Wadyajena said. "Those who disagree vote in 2023. Nembudziya and Zimbabwe will still vote for ED! Right now, he is our President, let that sink in!"Social media users who responded to Wadyajena's statement said they expect signs of economic recovery.One Lvious Chiukura said, "It's not about miracles Hon. but there are supposed to be signs of recovery and benefits for people in the areas such as Zaka who love the party. Are there any mechanisms to alleviate them from the dungeons of poverty.""He has been there since December 2017 CDE. You claim he was finishing off Mugabe's term but that doesn't take away the fact that he was President from then. We at least deserve to see some direction. Instead he couldn't even maintain status quo, things are getting worse since then." Added one Clemmy Muchuweni.On Thursday Wadyajena told former minister Patrick Zhuwawo that Mnangagwa was fixing the rot that was created by Mugabe."Fixing your Sekuru's mess is no walk in the park, that's for sure! We have a long way to go dismantling crippling patronage networks that've been built. But, those that know Mnangagwa's vision have immense belief that everything will come right, despite your relentless sabotage."